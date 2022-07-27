A man was shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m., when a man shot another man with a handgun at the corner of Seventh and Main streets, according to Officer Im of the LAPD.

The assailant is believed to be about 32 years old, and he was reportedly wearing a black shirt and tan pants, Im said.

The victim, believed to be about 50 years old, was conscious and breathing despite the gunshot wound, Im added.

Nothing was stolen, Im said, and no further details were available.