A man was shot in the face at Dockweiler Beach on Saturday night, and the suspect remains on the loose after abandoning his car.

Gunfire erupted in a parking lot near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Vista del Mar around 10 p.m., authorities said.

The victim, only identified as a man in his 20s, was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The gunman attempted to flee the scene in a Dodge Charger but got his vehicle stuck in sand and abandoned it. They were able to get away on foot.

The gunman attempted to flee the scene in a Dodge Charger but got his vehicle stuck in sand and abandoned it. (OC Hawk)

Detectives were seen investigating the Charger for any clues that might lead to the suspect.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.