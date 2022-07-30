A man was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, but he is expected to survive, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson.

Deputies found the man, whose name and age have not been released, with a wound to his face, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, though their names, ages and genders have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, Henderson added, and no further details were available.