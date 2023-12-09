Man shot in front of church in South Los Angeles

A man was shot in front of a church in South L.A.’s Gramercy Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Shots first rang out just before 1:25 a.m. near the intersection of 98th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene near the Church of the Living God on Western Avenue and found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man was shot in front of a church in South L.A.’s Gramercy Park neighborhood on Dec. 9, 2023. (RMGNews)

The victim was walking on Western when a vehicle approached and a suspect fired multiple rounds at him, LAPD confirmed to KTLA.

Video from the scene shows bullet casings littering the sidewalk as police began their investigation.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No suspect description has been released and a motive for the shooting is unknown.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.