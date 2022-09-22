A suspect was shot during a confrontation with deputies in Willowbrook late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirm the suspect is a man in his 60s, but his identity has not been released.

Deputies received a call from a female victim claiming the suspect pointed a gun at her as she was entering her car.

The suspect was spotted as deputies arrived at the scene. While exiting their vehicle, deputies say he was spotted holding a handgun.

Authorities fired four to five rounds before hitting the suspect in the leg.

A suspect was shot in the leg during a confrontation with deputies in Willowbrook on Sept. 22, 2022.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities say the suspect has remained uncooperative and it’s unknown whether he’s a local resident or may be associated with a homeless shelter. He is apparently known to law enforcement, although details on his identity remain limited.

A black replica semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene which authorities believe was used by the suspect during the confrontation.

The area will remain closed as officials continue investigating the incident.