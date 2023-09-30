Man shot in Santa Clarita; gunman outstanding

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Santa Clarita late Friday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a man – who has not yet been identified – was standing outside an apartment complex when gunfire erupted near the 15th Street and Walnut Street shortly before 11:45 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex but were unable to locate any additional victims, witnesses or suspects.

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (KeyNews)

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (KeyNews)

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Santa Clarita late Friday night. (KeyNews)

When they arrived at the hospital and made contact with the victim, he stated to deputies that he was speaking with friends when he heard several gunshots, and that’s when he realized he was struck in the upper torso.

No suspect description was immediately available, and they fled on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies have opened an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sofia Pop Perez and Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.