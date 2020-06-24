Man shot in the face after 2 people tried to rob him in Irwindale; suspects sought

A man was shot in the face Monday after two men confronted him while he was walking in Irwindale, officials said Tuesday.

The man was walking east in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive in the vicinity of the San Gabriel River Wash bridge around 2:30 a.m., when a car traveling in the same direction stopped next to him, the Irwindale Police Department said in a news release.

A man exited the passenger side of the car, which was described only as a dark-colored four-door sedan, and tried to forcibly remove the pedestrian’s backpack, officials said. The two men began to struggle over the backpack.

Then a second person inside the vehicle fired a single gunshot at the pedestrian with a black revolver, striking him in the face, police said.

The first man who had gotten out of the car went back inside the sedan and they fled east on Huntington Drive onto Foothill Boulevard.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital and was later released, according to the department.

The two suspects who got away were described by police both as black male adults in their late twenties. One was approximately 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds, with a large build and wearing dark colored pants and a t-shirt. The other was said to be wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department at 626-430-2239 or email mcampos@irwindaleca.gov. To report tips anonymously, visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.