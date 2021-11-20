Man shot, killed after answering knock at door of Winnetka motorhome

A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after answering a knock at the door of his motorhome in Winnetka, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting victim, identified by authorities as James Keith Brooks, was shot at about 11:15 p.m. Friday while answering a knock at the door of his motorhome, parked near the intersection of Gault Street and Winnetka Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Brooks’ friends came to his aid and called for paramedics. First responders arrived and rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

No motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call LAPD’s Valley Bureau homicide unit at 818-374-9550. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.