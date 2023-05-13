Police investigated after a man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles on May 12, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A man is dead after an altercation with another man resulted in gunfire in downtown Los Angeles late Friday night.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, argued with another man, 23, at Hill and 1st streets at 11:58 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The younger man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the older man, who was struck at least once, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter, meanwhile, fled on foot.

While it remains to be seen if the shooting was gang-related, police did confirm that the victim was not homeless.