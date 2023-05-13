A man is dead after an altercation with another man resulted in gunfire in downtown Los Angeles late Friday night.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, argued with another man, 23, at Hill and 1st streets at 11:58 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The younger man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the older man, who was struck at least once, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter, meanwhile, fled on foot.
While it remains to be seen if the shooting was gang-related, police did confirm that the victim was not homeless.