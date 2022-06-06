An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering from a gunshot wound. Bernier was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. To submit a tip, call Detective Owenn Domon at 909-387-3589. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at wetip.com.