Los Angels County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man inside an illegal gambling establishment in Temple City.

Investigators were called to the scene on the 9100 block of Las Tunas Drive around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, described only as a man to believed to be around 30 years old, had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting or any details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at LACrimstoppers.org.