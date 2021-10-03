Man shot, killed by LASD in Stevenson Ranch

A man was shot and killed Sunday by an unknown number of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Stevenson Ranch, the LASD announced.

The shooting occurred in the 24000 block of Chicory Court at about 4:20 p.m., and the man, whom police did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LASD did not reveal what happened leading up to the shooting, the number of deputies involved or the reason why the man was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

