Police shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a grand theft auto suspect at a residence in the 6300 block of South Hoover Street, officials said.

LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh added that the victim was actively communicating with dispatch during the incident, telling police that the suspect was armed and inside of their car.

At the scene, police found the armed suspect, described only as a man in his 30’s, sitting inside the victim’s vehicle in their driveway. Details are limited and it’s unclear what exactly happened next, but authorities said officers fired on the man. He was struck by the gunfire and taken into custody.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police released a photo of the gun they say the suspect, described only as a man in his 30’s, was armed with on Aug. 13, 2023. (LAPD)

A fatal police shooting occurred in the Vermont Square neighborhood South L.A. on Aug. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A fatal police shooting occurred in the Vermont Square neighborhood South L.A. on Aug. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

“The suspect’s gun remained at scene and will be booked as evidence,” police said. “This is an ongoing investigation. No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident.”

The area of Hoover Street, from Gage Avenue to 60th Street, was impacted for several hours while authorities conducted their investigation.