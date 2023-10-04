A man who was shot and killed by Anaheim Police on Tuesday was suspected of committing a felony sexual assault, authorities said.

The incident unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. when, according to police, officers tried to arrest Luis Munoz, 29, in the 300 block of West Orangewood Avenue.

“Munoz ran from officers, causing officers to pursue him to the area of Harbor Blvd. and Orangewood Ave., where a confrontation occurred,” Anaheim Police said in a statement Wednesday.

The scene of a fatal police shooting in at Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim, Calif. on Oct. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Munoz was struck at least once by police gunfire and was pronounced dead in the parking lot of an ARCO gas station.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting forced the closure of several lanes of traffic at the intersection of West Orangewood Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, roughly one mile south of Disneyland.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.