Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the man dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation in ongoing, the Sheriff’s Department said, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be provided online.