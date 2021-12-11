Man shot, killed in La Puente: Sheriff’s Department

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in La Puente Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was found “suffering from gunshot wounds” on the sidewalk at an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Hurley Street at about 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department added.

Though no suspect information was available Friday night, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the incident is being investigated as gang-related.