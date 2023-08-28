An investigation is being launched into what led up to the shooting death of a man in Palmdale.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Palmdale Station responded to a residence in the 37500 block of Sabal Street regarding a “hang up and assault” call around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside the home.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene, LASD said.

Authorities have identified the alleged shooter as 20-year-old Andrew Plancarte. He fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting.

A firearm was recovered at the location, deputies said.

Anyone with information surrounding this shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.