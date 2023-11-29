Man shot, killed in San Dimas possibly followed home by gunman

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating whether a 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in his garage Tuesday night in San Dimas may have been followed home and targeted.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Hawbrook Drive just before 7 p.m. on reports of the incident.

At the scene, authorities discovered the man, who family identified as Nicholas, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and declared the 42-year-old dead at the scene.

Now, the search is on for the suspect or suspects that claimed the life of the man known to his two young children, wife and family as Noli.

“I cannot even express my feelings, how devastated we are right now,” the victim’s aunt, Fanny Prentice, told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured what could be the sounds of gunshots ringing out in the normally quiet San Dimas neighborhood.

Prentice described the moment she was given the unbelievable news that Nicholas had been killed.

“He says, ‘Noli died,’ just like that,” she explained. “I mean, how can you hear this? Died? Noli died, what? I just saw him Saturday, said goodbye. That will be his last goodbye to me.”

During their investigation, detectives noticed that several of the 42-year-old’s belongings had been taken, prompting the concern that maybe the deadly attack had been a follow-home robbery.

L.A. County Sheriff’s detectives on the scene of a fatal shooting in a San Dimas neighborhood on Nov. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Friends and family of the 42-year-old victim outside the San Dimas residence on Nov. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

L.A. County Sheriff’s detectives on the scene of a fatal shooting in a San Dimas neighborhood on Nov. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

A gray Tesla from the family’s garage was towed, presumably so that investigators can scour it for potential evidence.

With no motive or information on those responsible for the shooting, some neighbors, including Trevor Taylor, called the incident unsettling and said they are adding extra security to their homes.

“I’ve already called a company to come and put a decorative security gate in, so that I can get in and out of my garage without having to come through here,” Taylor told KTLA.

Throughout the day, family members of Noli came by to pay their respects and comfort one another. Noli’s aunt said her nephew was a kind, loving man that was devoted to his church and to his family.

“That’s why it is even harder for us to realize, you know, why?” she said. “Why does it always happen to a good man?”

While authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, no arrests or suspect descriptions have been provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.