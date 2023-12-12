A man was fatally shot in unincorporated West Whittier-Los Nietos early Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with information to help them catch the killer.

A shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. near Pioneer Boulevard and Orchard Avenue, and when deputies arrived, they found “multiple cartridge casings on the street,” the department said in a news release.

The victim was located about a block away in the 10200 block of Bernardino Avenue having suffered “apparent gunshot wounds,” officials said.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.