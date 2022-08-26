Police are investigating two shootings, one fatal, that took place late Thursday night near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles.

The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was working at the set of a movie being filmed roughly one block away heard the gunshots and called 911, police told KTLA.

The victim, said to be a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the incident was not related to the movie production and did not involve any cast or crew members.

No suspect description was available.

Police say a second man was shot in the leg a few blocks north of the initial scene and was driven to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Detectives are trying to determine if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.