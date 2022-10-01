A man received multiple gunshot wounds at a youth football game at Colony High School in Ontario late Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 11:20 a.m., when the Ontario Police Department confirmed they had responded to a shooting on a field where a “non school sponsored event” was being held.

Meika Mashack, a parent who said on Twitter that she was at the game, called the shooting at a Pop Warner and Junior All-American game “one of the scariest scenes I’ve been in.”

Almost an hour and a half after the shooting, police confirmed that one man was targeted and struck multiple times before the shooters fled.

“The scene is contained and there is no threat to school employees or their students,” police said.

Video from the scene shared with KTLA shows a large police presence in the aftermath of the shooting.

The man’s condition is unclear, and no information about the suspects has been released.