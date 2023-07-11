A man died after he was shot multiple times in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The man, only identified as being in his early-to-mid 40s, was shot in the 8500 block of Graham Avenue at about 3:40 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso, though officials did not specify the number of times he was shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the shooter or shooters was available, and the investigation is ongoing.

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.