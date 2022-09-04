Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man as he was walking on a sidewalk in Pacoima early Saturday morning.

Investigators said 39-year-old Daniel Garcia, of Pacoima, was walking in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue around 1 a.m. when gunfire was heard.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting the shots and found Garcia down on the sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The officers administered chest compressions to Garcia until paramedics arrived but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have no suspect information.

The motive for the shooting was also unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Police Department at 818-374-9550. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.