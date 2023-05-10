A man is in critical condition after he was shot and run over by a car at a Canoga Park gas station early Wednesday morning.

The unidentified victim, a man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was with a friend when they pulled up to an Arco gas station at Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the gas station, the friends got involved in an argument with a group of four or five men who were in a white Charger and a white BMW, police said.

A man was shot and run over at a Canoga Park gas station on May 10, 2023. (KTLA)

After a shooting at a nearby gas station, what is believed to be the vehicle the victim arrived in was found peppered with bullet holes on May 10, 2023. (KTLA)

At some point, one of the men in that group opened fire on the victim and his friend, who fled the scene in the dark-colored Alfa Romeo SUV in which they arrived.

The victim was shot at least once, then run over, police said.

Initially, investigators said they believed the shooter or shooter’s accomplices ran over the man, but they later clarified that it was the victim’s friend who ran over the victim after the shooting.

The Alfa Romeo, which was later found on nearby Kittridge Street, sustained damage from several gunshots, footage from the scene showed. The victim’s friend, however, was not found.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and the investigation is ongoing.