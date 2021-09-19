Man shot, stabbed at Glendale business: police

Shots were fired during an altercation at a Glendale business Sunday afternoon, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Two men were involved in a confrontation at a business in the 1800 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m., and one of the men was shot and stabbed, according to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.

The wounded man was found in the street when police arrived, and Hauptmann said the victim was suffering from an unknown number of gunshot and stab wounds.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and was in surgery as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and no further information was released as to his condition.

No suspects are outstanding, and both men involved in the incident are being questioned, Hauptmann said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to learn more about what happened.