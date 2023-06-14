Authorities respond to the scene of a fatal stabbing and shooting in Victorville on June 11, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A man was fatally shot after allegedly stabbing a woman to death and wounding another man in a Victorville apartment over the weekend, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of Pebble Beach Driver.

Responding San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies found one victim, 49-year-old Mary Flores, collapsed in the parking lot of the apartment complex and suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually declared dead, officials said.

Mary Flores is seen in an undated photo shared on GoFundMe.

Deputies also found the suspect, 21-year-old Ladale Sanders, and a second victim, a 60-year-old man, inside an apartment.

Sanders suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The second victim had been stabbed and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Sanders allegedly “attacked and chased” a resident at the complex before hitting him with a hammer, authorities detailed.

After attacking the man, Sanders allegedly stabbed Flores as she tried to leave the area. The suspect then ran to the man’s apartment, allegedly broke in and stabbed him, officials said.

“After Sanders broke into the apartment, a shooting occurred inside the apartment,” authorities said without elaborating.

It is unclear who shot Sanders and what he was doing in the area.

Flores was at the apartment complex to celebrate her granddaughter’s birthday, according to a GoFundMe page created by her daughter-in-law.

“Her life was cut short by a young man trying to kill anyone in his way in what we can only say seemed like a rampage,” the fundraising page reads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak 909-890-4904.