Man shot to death along 5 Freeway in Irvine

The southbound 5 Freeway, just south of Culver Drive, in Irvine, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man was found shot to death next to a car stopped along the side of the 5 Freeway in Irvine on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol first received a report about 7:30 a.m. of a white Kia Optima parked on the right shoulder of the southbound 5 Freeway, just south of Culver Drive, the CHP said in a written statement.

Both CHP and Irvine Police Department officers responded to the the scene, where they found a man lying on the ground next to the front passenger door, officials said.

“Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the male individual deceased on scene and discovered the male adult (had) gunshot wounds,” according to the statement.

The CHP is spearheading the investigation.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available Sunday evening.

