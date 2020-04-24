Man shot to death during San Bernardino home break-in: Police

Homeowners shot and killed a man during a break-in at a mobile home park in San Bernardino on Wednesday, authorities said.

Shawn McElroy, 39, of San Berdarino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on April 23, 2020.

Shawn McElroy, 39, of San Bernardino, died in the shooting, which took place shortly before 4 a.m. at a home within the Welcome Inn mobile home park, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

“…the homeowners shot McElroy when he broke into their residence,” Sgt. Eddie Flores said in a written statement.

Officers arrived to find McElroy suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“There is no known relationship between the homeowners and McElroy,” Flores said. “The motive for the shooting is under investigation.”

Police released no further information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the involved homeowners.

It was not clear whether they may face charges or if the shooting was considered to be self-defense.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective Silva at 909-384-4890, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.

The Welcome Inn mobile home park, 355 S. Stoddard Avenue in San Bernardino, as pictured in a Google Street View image.