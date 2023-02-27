Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Cerritos early Monday.

The incident was reported around 1:55 a.m. near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Studebaker Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Anyone with additional information about the deadly incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.