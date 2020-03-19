Man shot to death in Commerce parking lot

Detectives are seeking clues in the fatal shooting of a man in a Commerce parking lot early Thursday.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 24, died in the shooting, which took place shortly after midnight in a commercial neighborhood in the 4600 block of Washington Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Lt. David Smith.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting when they encountered Sanchez “suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Deputy Tracey Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No information regarding a motive or suspect was available.

“Investigators are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and video evidence,” Koerner said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.