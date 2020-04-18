Man shot to death in Compton

The 900 block of North Tamarind Avenue in Compton, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A man died in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Compton, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported about 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Tamarind Avenue, just south of Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.