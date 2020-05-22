Man shot to death in Compton

The 1000 block of West Alondra Boulevard in Compton, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died after he was found shot along Alondra Boulevard in Compton on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Alondra Boulevard, outside of the Compton/Woodley Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available as the investigation continued Thursday night.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.