A man in his mid-to-late 50s was shot to death in Del Aire Friday evening.

The unidentified man, believed to be between 55 and 60 years old, was found suffering from a gunshot to his upper torso just after 6:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of West 141st Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no information about the shooter has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.