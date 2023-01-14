A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

When officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, they found the man, believed to be in his early to mid 30s, just before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.