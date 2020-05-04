Man shot to death in El Monte

Detectives investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Emery Street and Peck Road in El Monte on May 3, 2020. (KTLA)

Detectives sought clues after a man was gunned down in El Monte late Sunday.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. at Peck Road and Emery Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the El Monte Police Department in the investigation.

The victim was “conscious and breathing” when officials first arrived, but was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital, Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said.

No details regarding a suspect description or motive were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.