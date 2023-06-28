A man was shot to death after engaging in a fight with two other men in Long Beach Tuesday evening, police said.

The victim, 27-year-old Isaac Marshell IV of Long Beach, fought two other men outside a business in the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, then left the area before later returning in his vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Marshell parked his vehicle out front, and at about 7:30 p.m., while he was still inside the car, the two people from the earlier altercation returned and assaulted him, police said.

“During the altercation, one of the suspects shot the victim,” police said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

One of the two men, 24-year-old Darrell Brock of Pennsylvania, was arrested near the crime scene, police said. The other man remains at large.

Brock was booked into the Long Beach City Jail on a murder charge and is being held in lieu of $2 million.

“At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown but is believed to be an unprovoked attack,” the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.