A man died early Monday morning after he was shot in Montclair, authorities said.

The shooting victim, identified by Montclair police only as a 35-year-old, was found on the 4500 block of Holt Blvd. around 3 a.m.

He was shot at least once in the lower abdomen, police said, and he was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released.

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the man being shot and there is currently no suspect description available. A search on Google Maps shows that the shooting happened near a shopping center, although it’s unclear if the man was a patron of any of the businesses.

The Montclair Police Department is continuing the investigation and asking anyone with information to come forward. Those who want to submit a tip can do so by calling police at 909-621-4771. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.