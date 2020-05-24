Man shot to death in Palmdale

The 1200 block of Springline Drive in Palmdale, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Springline Drive, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

The victim, described as a man, succumbed to his wounds at the scene, the deputy said.

No further details were available Saturday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tip may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.