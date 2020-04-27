Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 10

Man shot to death in Paramount

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The intersection of San Vincente Street and San Antonio Avenue in Paramount, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The intersection of San Vincente Street and San Antonio Avenue in Paramount, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died following a shooting in Paramount on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Few details were initially available regarding the killing, which was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the area of San Vincente Street and San Antonio Avenue, near Ralph C. Dills Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter