Man shot to death in Paramount

The intersection of San Vincente Street and San Antonio Avenue in Paramount, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died following a shooting in Paramount on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Few details were initially available regarding the killing, which was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the area of San Vincente Street and San Antonio Avenue, near Ralph C. Dills Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.