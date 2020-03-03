Man shot to death in San Bernardino

Police sought clues after a man was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino early Monday, officials said.

Homicide victim Jason Fakhoury, 35, of San Bernardino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department following his death on March 2, 2020.

Jason Fakhoury, 35, of San Bernardino died following the 10 a.m. shooting in the 200 block of East 9th Street, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Al Tello.

Officers responded to reports of a gunfire when they encountered Fakhoury, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the sergeant said.

“He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died,” Tello said in a written statement.

No information regarding a suspect or a motive was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective B. Lewis at 909-384-5762, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.