Man shot to death in San Bernardino

Homicide victim Johnnie Aceves, 42, of San Bernardino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on May 23, 2020.

Detectives are seeking information and witnesses after a man was shot to death in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino on Saturday, authorities said.

Johnnie Aceves, 42, of San Bernardino died in the shooting, which was reported about 1:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Broadway Street, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. John Echevarria.

“When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim down on a walkway suffering from a gunshot wound,” the sergeant said in a written statement. “Medical aid responded to the scene, but the

victim was later pronounced deceased.”

The motive was unclear, and no suspect description was available, he said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernadino police Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.

The 2200 block of West Broadway Street in San Bernardino, as pictured in a Google Street View image.