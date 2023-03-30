A man was shot to death in Santa Fe Springs on March 29, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot to death in Santa Fe Springs Wednesday night.

The unidentified man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso at about 9:15 p.m., the LASD said in a news release.

The man was declared dead at the scene of the shooting in the 13900 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

No information about the shooter has been made available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.