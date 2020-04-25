Man shot to death in Temple City

The 4900 block of Halifax Road in Temple City, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Temple City on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was first reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Halifax Road, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

The victim was initially described only as a man.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.