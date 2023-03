A man was fatally shot in the Willowbrook area Friday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of East 132nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found unidentified the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.