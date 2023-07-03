An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Palmdale early Monday morning.

The attack was reported at about 4:45 a.m., when deputies responded to the intersection of 75th Street and Avenue W, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

There, they found an adult man who’d been shot at least one time. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released, nor has any information about the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.