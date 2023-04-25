Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in front of King/Drew High School in Willowbrook early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 120th Street.

When deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m., they found the Black male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sky5 footage showed the victim was found in a planter on campus, directly below a sign for the magnet school, which is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

KTLA has reached out to LAUSD to learn if the shooting involved anyone connected to the school.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org



