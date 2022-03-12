Man shot, killed while walking his dog in Mid-City

Police tape off an intersection in Mid-City where a man was shot and killed while walking his dog on March 12, 2022 as shown in this photo posted to the Citizen app.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead while walking his dog early Saturday morning in Mid-City.

It happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, police said.

Investigators say the 52-year-old man was walking with his dog when a dark sedan approached him and stopped near the intersection. An unidentified person got out of the car, exchanged words with the man and then opened fire, hitting the man several times.

The shooter then got back in the vehicle and drove off northbound on Genesee Avenue according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

More than an hour later, the man’s body was discovered by a passerby who called 911. Paramedics and fire officials arrived on scene and declared the man dead. His name has not yet been released.

The motive for the shooting is unclear and LAPD is asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to come forward. If you have any information, you are urged to contact LAPD homicide detectives at 213-382-9470. You can also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org.

The man’s dog was uninjured and returned home on its own, police said.