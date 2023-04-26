A teenaged man crashed his car into a wall after he was shot while driving in Chatsworth Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Corolla in the 21000 block of Plummer Street a few minutes before 8 p.m. when another man who was standing on the sidewalk opened fire on the teen’s vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teen was struck at least one time and crashed his vehicle into a low wall, which did not appear to be damaged.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooter was an adult man, possibly of Armenian heritage, the LAPD said.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.