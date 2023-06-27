A man was shot and wounded in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, and police are looking for the shooter.
The attack was reported at 4:04 a.m. at 801 S. Hope St., according to Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, a man, was sitting in his vehicle when the shooter approached the car, opened fire an unknown number of times and fled, Madison said.
The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and he is in stable condition.
The shooter was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan, Madison said.
Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.