A person sitting in a vehicle was shot and wounded in downtown Los Angeles on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was shot and wounded in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, and police are looking for the shooter.

The attack was reported at 4:04 a.m. at 801 S. Hope St., according to Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a man, was sitting in his vehicle when the shooter approached the car, opened fire an unknown number of times and fled, Madison said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and he is in stable condition.

The shooter was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan, Madison said.

