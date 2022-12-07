A man who was shot and wounded Monday at the Rialto Police Station after he entered a secure area carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle was actually carrying an AR-15 style paintball gun, authorities announced.

On Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. the suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Gunther Tellez of San Bernardino, followed an officer’s vehicle into the secured parking lot of the police station in his black Dodge Charger.

“Tellez exited his vehicle and pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at the officer, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” officials said in a news release.

Authorities with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted the shooting investigation.

“After several hours of processing the crime scene, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department determined the weapon Tellez pointed at the Rialto officer was an AR-15 style paintball gun,” the release stated.

Tellez was struck by several bullets during the shooting and was transported to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

The 35-year-old faces at least one felony charge and will be transferred to the West Valley Detention Center upon his release from the hospital. Bail will be set at $50,000, authorities said.